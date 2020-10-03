Assam flood situation improves

The flood situation in Assam improved on Saturday though a person met his watery grave due to the calamity which has affected more than 1.95 lakh people in four districts, an official bulletin said. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person at Raha of Nagaon district was drowned in the deluge.

With this, the toll in this year's three waves of floods across Assam has gone up to 122. ASDMA said about 1.96 lakh persons are hit by the flood in Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with 1.43 lakh people reeling in the flood, followed by Morigaon with more than 33,400 persons and Goalpara with over 15,700 people. Till Friday, 2.42 lakh people were affected in the deluge in the four districts.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger mark at Dhubri town and its tributary Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon. At present, 349 villages are under water and 21,952 hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

Authorities are running 12 relief camps and distribution centres in Nagaon district, where 117 people are taking shelter. The authorities have distributed 179.76 quintals of rice, dal and salt and other relief items among the affected people.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Biswanath, Udalguri, Morigaon and Nagaon districts, ASDMA said..