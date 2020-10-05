ScoreboardPTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:08 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday. Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c de Villiers b Siraj 42 Shikhar Dhawan c Moeen b Udana 32 Shreyas Iyer c Devdutt Padikkal b Moeen 11 Rishabh Pant b Siraj 37 Marcus Stoinis not out 53 Shimron Hetmyer not out 11 Extras: (lb-4, w-4, nb-2) 8 Total: 196/4 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 68-1, 82-2, 90-3, 179-4 Bowling: Isuru Udana 4-0-40-1 Washington 4-0-20-0 Navdeep Saini 3-0-48-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-029-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-34-2, Moeen Ali 2-0-21-1.