BIA's new office building and a centralised solid waste management facility inaugurated

MSMEs and other industries in the Bidadi Industrial Area, which do not have their own facilities and have to look at costlier alternatives, can, at a nominal fee, now make use of the new state-of-the-art office building of the Bidadi Industries Association (BIA) which was inaugurated on Thursday. The building, located at Bidadi Industrial Area, Ramanagara district, also houses a full-fledged Centralized Solid Waste Management (CSWM) facility.

With an investment of about Rs 6.5 crore, the new office building has a total built-up area of 12,400 sq ft over three floors. The facility provides a comprehensive foundation for BIA to pursue its mandate of maintenance and development of the industrial area for all its member industries, the BIA said in a statement.

The building houses, among others, a 140 seat- Multi-Purpose Hall (MPH), a conference room, and a cafeteria. These facilities shall be made available for common use, at a nominal fee, by industries, generally, MSMEs, who do not have their own facilities and have to look at costlier alternatives, according to the statement.

The CSWM facility is built at a cost of Rs 5.4 crore, partly seeded by BIA and partly funded by CSR contributions from major corporates lead by Toyota & Bosch. It will have the capacity to scientifically process 10 tons per day (TPD) of dry waste, 3.5 TPD of wet waste, and 1.5 TPD of reject waste, by collecting segregated waste from industries and villages in the industrial area.