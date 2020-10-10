Two monkeys eletrocuted

Two monkeys died of electrocution in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday morning after they come in contact with a live wire on an electricity pole, a civic official said

The incident occurred near Wagle bus stop around 9.30 am, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) ofThane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Santosh Kadam said

The carcasses of the monkeys have been handed over to the forest department, he said.