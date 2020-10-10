Two monkeys eletrocuted

Two monkeys eletrocutedPTI | Thane | Updated: 10-10-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 11:53 IST
Two monkeys died of electrocution in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday morning after they come in contact with a live wire on an electricity pole, a civic official said
The incident occurred near Wagle bus stop around 9.30 am, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) ofThane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Santosh Kadam said
The carcasses of the monkeys have been handed over to the forest department, he said.