BARC scientist missing for the past four days, complaint lodged

A 26-year-old scientist working at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has gone missing for the past four days from Yelwal in Mysuru. According to his family sources, Abhishek Reddy Gulla went out on October 6 afternoon on his two-wheeler and did not return to his room since then.

A native of Madanapalle in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Abhishek Reddy Gulla had joined the BARC in Mysuru about a year ago,family members told PTI. The Administrative Officer-3 of BARC, Mysuru, T K Bose had lodged a complaint with Yelwal police on Thursday, based on which a case of missing person was registered, police said.

In his complaint, Bose said Gulla, who was working as Scientific Officer, has been absent from duty since September 17. Police suspect that the officer was allegedly suffering from depression for quite some time.

On October 5, the office contacted Gulla over phone, and he told his superior that he would be joining office on October 6 but he did not turn up, Bose said. Later the scientific officer's neighbour, who is also an employee of BARC, said his house was found unlocked and his two-wheeler also was not seen, Bose said in his complaint and requested the police to trace him.

Alarmed by the sudden disappearance, the scientific officer's friends started a social media campaign on Saturday to find him..