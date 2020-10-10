Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mideast wildfires kill 3, force thousands to flee homes

Wildfires around the Middle East triggered by a heatwave hitting the region have killed three people, forced thousands of people to leave their homes and detonated landmines along the Lebanon-Israel border, state media and officials said Saturday.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 10-10-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 22:55 IST
Mideast wildfires kill 3, force thousands to flee homes
Wildfires spread across different areas of Israel and the West Bank for a second day Saturday, forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes. Image Credit: Twitter (@CALFIRECZU)

Wildfires around the Middle East triggered by a heatwave hitting the region have killed three people, forced thousands of people to leave their homes and detonated landmines along the Lebanon-Israel border, state media and officials said Saturday. The areas hit by the heatwave are Syria, Lebanon, Israel and the Palestinian territories. The fires come amid an intense heatwave that is unusual for this time of the year.

Wildfires spread across different areas of Israel and the West Bank for a second day Saturday, forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes. Israeli Police said in statement firefighters and police forces evacuated 5,000 residents from the city of Nof Hagalil in northern Israel.

One of the hardest-hit countries in war-torn Syria where fires have killed three people and left dozens suffering from breathing problems over the past two days. The wildfires also burnt wide areas of forests, mostly in the central province of Homs and the coastal province of Latakia.

With firefighters overwhelmed, some residents helped them using primitive methods such as carrying water in buckets and pouring them on the fire. On Saturday, special rain prayers were held in mosques around different parts of Syria imploring God to send rain to ease the drought and stop the fires.

Director of the Forestry Department in Latakia Agricultural Department, Bassem Douba, was quoted as saying by state news agency, SANA, that the number of fires reached 85 in different sites. Also in Latakia province, fires in President Bashar Assad's hometown of Qardaha heavily damaged a building used as a storage for the state-owned tobacco company, part of which collapsed.

In Lebanon, firefighters backed by army helicopters fought fires in the country's north, centre and south. A big fire in the southern village of Bater burnt hundreds of pine trees and was getting close to homes when it was put under control. Along the border with Israel, fires were reported by Lebanon's state news agency in several villages, some of them triggering explosions of land mines placed along the heavily-guarded front.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Less practice is better for Bottas and Hamilton

Even if practice makes perfect, six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas would still like less of it. Bottas took pole position at the Eifel Grand Prix on Saturday, with championship leader H...

Pradhan seeks Centre's intervention to repeal Odisha University Bill

Dubbing the Odisha University Amendment Bill as draconian and regressive, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has once again sought the Centres intervention to repeal it to ensure autonomy of higher education institutes in the state. The Bill...

Benefits, risks of treating appendicitis with antibiotics instead of surgery

According to a new study, the results from a clinical trial shed light on when antibiotics instead of surgery might be the better choice for treating appendicitis in some patients. The study was carried by researchers with The University of...

Two ADG-rank IPS officers transferred in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday night transferred two IPS officers of the additional director general of police ADG- rank, an official saidADG establishment Piyush Anand and ADG Railway Sanjay Singhal will be swapping postsThe seni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020