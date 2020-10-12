Scoreboard of the IPL match between RCB and KKR in Sharjah on Monday.

Scoreboard Royal Challengers Bangalore A Finch b Prasidh 47 D Padikkal b Russell 32 V Kohli not out 33 AB de Villiers not out 73 Extras (lb-2, w-6, nb-1) 9 Total (2 wkts, 20 Overs) 194 Fall of Wickets: 1-67, 2-94 Bowlers: Cummins 4-0-38-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-42-1, Russell 4-0-51-1, Chakravarthy 4-0-25-0, Nagarkoti 4-0-36-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHSKHS