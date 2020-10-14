Heavy rains lash coastal districts in Karnataka

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in Karnataka received very heavy rains since Tuesday morning, leading to waterlogging in cities and damage to property in the rural areas. The rains were heavier on the foothills of the Western Ghats in interior parts of the district, while some low-lying areas here, including Kottara Chowki, witnessed water logging.

Trees were uprooted at many places and damage to electric poles resulted in power disruption in some areas, official sources said. The damage to crops in villages was limited while some houses suffered partial damage, they said.

In Bantwal taluk, the compound wall of the historical Karinjeshwara temple was damaged in the heavy rains. Areas within Puttur, Belthangady and Sullia taluks in DK received copious rains, along with Karkala and Kundapur taluks in Udupi district.

The meteorological department has predicted widespread rain coupled with thunder and lightning in the next two days also. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea as wind velocity at sea is predicted to exceed limits.