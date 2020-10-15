Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders divided over new climate goals for 2030

According to a draft of the meeting's findings seen by The Associated Press, leaders will at this summit only start discussing the proposal to reduce emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030, as put forward by the EU's executive Commission. The goal is to reach an agreement in December ahead of the adoption of the first ever European climate law.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 15-10-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 15:59 IST
EU leaders divided over new climate goals for 2030

European Union leaders remain divided about a more ambitious target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and will not reach an agreement at their summit starting Thursday. According to a draft of the meeting's findings seen by The Associated Press, leaders will at this summit only start discussing the proposal to reduce emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030, as put forward by the EU's executive Commission.

The goal is to reach an agreement in December ahead of the adoption of the first ever European climate law. In proposing a reduction target of at least 55 per cent by 2030 compared with the current target of 40 per cent, EU commission President Ursula von der Leyen predicted in September that the new target would be “too much for some and not enough for others." Supported by Germany, Von der Leyen's revised target needs to be endorsed by the 27 EU countrie to make it legally binding. On Wednesday, a group of 11 countries including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden embraced her ambition in a joint statement published ahead of the summit in Brussels.

“Let us, as a Union, deliver a strong and credible response to the climate crisis and increase our 2030 climate target to at least 55 per cent, leading to climate neutrality by 2050," they said in the statement. But officials said there is no agreement across the bloc.

While the European Parliament pushes for an even greater 60 per cent reduction in emissions, some eastern EU countries that depends on coal for much of their energy needs are less enthusiastic. They worry about the social, environmental and economic costs of the transition to a greener economy. Poland last year did not commit to the EU's 2050 climate neutrality goal and is asking for more details about the measures. Von der Leyen has said she wants 37 per cent of the 750 billion euros in the coronavirus recovery fund to be given to EU countries to spend on environmental objectives, while 30 per cent of the bloc's regular budget should be used to tackling climate change.

World leaders agreed five years ago in Paris to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), ideally no more than 1.5 degrees C (2.7 F) by the end of the century. Scientists say countries will miss both of those goals by a wide margin unless drastic steps are taken to begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Under the Paris Agreement, countries are due to submit updated climate targets by the end of the year.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

JK Tyre & Industries expands presence of Truck Wheel Centre

Domestic tyre maker JK Tyre Industries on Thursday announced the expansion of Truck Wheel Centre with the launch of one such facility in Bhiwandi. Truck Wheel is a truckbus service centre that provides a one-stop solution to all tyre maint...

Impetus recognized as Asia's Dream Companies to Work For 2020 for the 4th time

NEW DELHI, Oct. 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focussed on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, has been recognized as Asias Dream Companies to Work For 2020 ...

IAF team in France to make preparations to induct more Rafale jets

As it prepares to induct a second batch of Rafale jets, the Indian Air Force has sent a team of officials to France to oversee the logistical issues and review the training of a hand-picked group of pilots at the Saint-Dizier air base there...

EU sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning

The European Union imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in an unexpectedly robust and swift response to the August poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Pushed by France and Germany,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020