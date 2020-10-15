Left Menu
15-10-2020
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch b M Ashwin 20 Devdutt Padikkal c Pooran b Arshdeep Singh 18 Virat Kohli c Rahul b Shami 48 Washington Sundar c Chris Jordan b M Ashwin 13 Shivam Dube c Rahul b Chris Jordan 23 AB de Villiers c Deepak Hooda b Shami 2 Chris Morris not out 25 Isuru Udana not out 10 Extras: (B-4, LB-2, W-6) 12 Total: (For 6, 20 overs) 171 Fall of Wickets: 38-1, 62-2, 86-3, 127-4, 134-5, 136-6 Bowler: Glenn Maxwell 4-0-28-0, Mohammed Shami 4-0-45-2, Arshdeep Singh 2-0-20-1, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-29-0, M Ashwin 4-0-23-2, Chris Jordan 3-0-20-1. (MORE) PTI ATKATK

