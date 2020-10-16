Left Menu
Rains subside but parts of Solapur district remain flooded

Vivek Bade, a senior official from the district disaster management cell, said over 5,000 people have been shifted in Mohol tehsil. Another 2,000 people were moved to safer places in other parts of the district, the officials said, adding in total 4,865 families have been affected.

Rains subside but parts of Solapur district remain flooded
Though rainfall activity has reduced, several areas remained flooded in Maharashtra's Solapur district where more than 17,000 people have been shifted to safer places so far, officials said on Friday. In Pandharpur tehsil alone, over 10,000 people from 46 flood-hit villages have been shifted to safer places, while 14 people have died in rain-related incidents since Wednesday in the western Maharashtra district, they said.

"Though there is a reduction in rainfall activity since yesterday, due to discharge of water from dams, including Ujani, several areas in Pandharpur tehsil are still flooded. "We have shifted over 10,000 people from 46 villages which are on the banks of the Bhima river to safer places," said Sachin Dhole, Sub-Divisional Officer, Pandharpur tehsil.

He said several road bridges in Pandharpur are still under water and vehicular traffic has been affected. Vivek Bade, a senior official from the district disaster management cell, said over 5,000 people have been shifted in Mohol tehsil.

Another 2,000 people were moved to safer places in other parts of the district, the officials said, adding in total 4,865 families have been affected. "A total of 18 rescue teams have been deployed in affected tehsils such as Pandharpur, Malshiraj, Dakshin Solapur and Mohol," Bade added.

