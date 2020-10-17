Left Menu
Speed up work on JIPMER Hospital in Karaikal, says Pondy CM

Inaugurating the re-constructed Nehru Market here, he said the people of Karaikal have been demanding a super- speciality hospital in the town for long. "During the UPA-II regime, we took steps for establishing JIPMER-Puducherry campus in Karaikal.

PTI | Karaikal | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:00 IST
Karaikal, Oct 17 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday urged JIPMER, Puducherry administration, to expedite the construction of a super- speciality hospital in Karaikal. Inaugurating the re-constructed Nehru Market here, he said the people of Karaikal have been demanding a super- speciality hospital in the town for long.

"During the UPA-II regime, we took steps for establishing JIPMER-Puducherry campus in Karaikal. Accordingly, JIPMER-Karaikal Medical College started functioning from 2016," he said.

The JIPMER-Karaikal campus construction involves the construction of campus buildings at a cost of Rs 406 crore and super-speciality hospital construction at Rs 336 crore, said the Chief Minister. Narayanasamy further said he met the director of JIPMER recently and urged him to expedite the work on the super- speciality hospital.

"I hope Karaikal will get the hospital soon," he said. The Chief Minister said the Puducherry government was planning to establish another hospital in Karaikal on public-private participation model.

He said the Nehru Market, built during the French rule in 1865, has now been fully reconstructed at a cost of Rs 11.86 crore. The building has been constructed based on its original architectural design created by the French architects, he said.

Stating that the NDA government at the Centre has not granted any new scheme for Puducherry during the past five years, Narayanasamy said a long list of projects was sanctioned for the Union Territory during the previous UPA regime during which he was a Union Minister. "Against all odds, we managed to complete some of the previously sanctioned projects in Karaikal and Puducherry," he said.

PWD Minister Namashivayam, Health Minister Kandasamy, Agriculture Minister Kamalakannan, Revenue MinsiterShahjahan, Karaikal District Collector Arjun Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Niharika Bhatt, MLAs and other officials participated on the occasion.

