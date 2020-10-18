Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi minister launches campaign against drug abuse

The AAP leader underlined the need for regular coordination of all stakeholders for a meaningful contribution to make a difference at ground level. AIIMS Professor Atul Ambekar introduced the project on enhancing treatment and rehabilitation services for the underprivileged homeless people affected by drug use where the focus will be on developing innovative modules of service delivery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 14:53 IST
Delhi minister launches campaign against drug abuse
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AdvRajendraPal)

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday launched a campaign against drug and substance abuse. The AAP leader underlined the need for regular coordination of all stakeholders for a meaningful contribution to make a difference at ground level.

AIIMS Professor Atul Ambekar introduced the project on enhancing treatment and rehabilitation services for the underprivileged homeless people affected by drug use where the focus will be on developing innovative modules of service delivery. Services for de-addiction and counselling will be provided to the affected people at their place of stay, he said. Under another project, professional cab drivers who are among the prominent groups highly susceptible to alcohol misuse will be sensitised on harms and consequences of misuse, repercussion of drunken driving and about the myths and facts related to alcohol consumption, a statement from the government said.

The expertise of IHBAS, AIIMS and RRTC should be utilised for the capacity building of medical, paramedical and other staff engaged in providing counselling and de-addiction services to the drug users, it added..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Insecticides India plans to launch 3 new products before Diwali

Agro-chemicals maker Insecticides India Ltd IIL is planning to launch three new products before Diwali as the company gets back to normalcy gradually after the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions, its Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal s...

Possibility of second wave of coronavirus infections in winter season cannot be ruled out: Expert panel chief V K Paul

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have declined in the last three weeks as the spread of the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states, Niti Aayog Member V K Paul said on Sunday but did not rule out the possibility of a sec...

Significant dip in Chhattisgarh unemployment rate in Sep: Data

Despite consistent disruption in economic activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh has declined to 2 per cent in September from 14.2 per cent in June. A state government release on Sunday cited the late...

Bolivians hope to restore political stability in Sunday presidential election

Bolivians head to the polls on Sunday in an election many hope can restore stability to an Andean country that was plunged into turmoil after a fraught and eventually voided vote last year, leaving the country in the hands of an interim pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020