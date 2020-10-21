Two minors drown in canal in Delhi

Two minor sisters drowned in a canal in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area on Wednesday, police said. Anjali (15) and Nandini (8), residents of New Priyanka Camp, Sarita vihar, died in the incident, they said.

The girls had entered the Agra canal to fetch some plastic bottles. However, they slipped towards the deep end of the water body and drowned, police said, adding that they received information about the incident at around 1.50 pm. The 10-year-old brother of the two girls and other children playing nearby raised an alarm following which some locals arrived there and managed to pull out the girls. They were taken to a hospital but were declared brought dead, police said.

The mother of the girls, Rajkumari, works as a domestic help. The statements of the family members and others were recorded and the police are not suspecting any foul play. Body of both the sisters were sent for post-mortem, police added.