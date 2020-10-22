Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flood situation in state this year severe, more relief to be given to the affected: Karnataka CM

A day after conducting an aerial survey of four flood-hit disricts, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday the flood situation this year was more severe than the previous year and the Centre has been apprised about it.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:20 IST
Flood situation in state this year severe, more relief to be given to the affected: Karnataka CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A day after conducting an aerial survey of four flood-hit disricts, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday the flood situation this year was more severe than the previous year and the Centre has been apprised about it. The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters before attending the cabinet meeting at the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat.

"The flood situation this year has been severest compared to the previous year. Houses and crops were damaged. We have apprised the Centre about it.There is a need to give more relief," Yediyurappa said.

He said a decision to give more relief to the flood affected people will be taken in the cabinet meeting. On Wednesday, Yediyurappa had conducted an aerial survey of Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts where the swollen Bhima river has wreaked havoc for the past nine days.

The Indian Army and personnel of the National and State Disaster Response Forces are engaged in rescue operations in the region. Maintaining that there was no dearth of funds, Yediyurappa said already a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 has been given to the affected families and more will be given in line with the compensation paid last year.

According to the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan, 247 villages have been identified as vulnerable while 43,158 people in 136 villages have been evacuated in the four flood hit districts. The district administration has opened 205 relief camps where 37,931 people are staying.

The Chief Minister had directed officials in Kalaburagi on Wednesday to make sure that people should not face any problem during their stay in the camps. He had also instructed officials to restore water and electricity supply besides road network, which were severely affected due to the floods, triggered by heavy rains.PTI GMS BN WELCOME GMS BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France name same side that beat England for Wales friendly

France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named a formidable team for Saturdays friendly with Wales in Paris, with the starting side unchanged from their Six Nations opener against England earlier this year.France produced a stunning performa...

U.S. Senate panel poised to advance Trump Supreme Court pick as Democrats boycott

The Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Thursday on President Donald Trumps nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime U.S. Supreme Court post, with Democrats boycotting the proceedings after fiercely opposing her...

Google's antitrust legal woes far from over if Biden wins

The U.S. Justice Departments nascent antitrust case against Google will get the attention it needs to succeed if Democrat Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency next month, antitrust experts said.William Kovacic, an antitrust professor at Georg...

Bihar deputy CM tests positive for COVID-19

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, while also asserting that his parameters were fine and he was looking forward to hitting the campaign trai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020