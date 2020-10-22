Dr Saman Habib elected as fellow of Indian National Science Academy

Dr Saman Habib, Chief Scientist and Professor (AcSIR) in Molecular Biology Division, CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow brought the laurels to the Institute again through her outstanding work for understanding the malaria parasite. She is elected a fellow of Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi.

Her research group's interest in the malaria parasite is driven by the desire to understand (a) the molecular workings and functions of the relict plastid (apicoplast) of Plasmodium, (b) mechanisms of protein translation employed by Plasmodium organelles and (c) human genetic factors and susceptibility to severe P. falciparum malaria in endemic and non-endemic regions of India.

Other important honours and awards in her credit:

Fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore (2016)

Fellow of The National Academy of Sciences India, Allahabad (2015)

National Women Bio-scientist Award, Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India (2012)

Prof. BK Bachhawat Memorial Lecture Award, National Academy of Sciences, India (2008)

CSIR Young Scientist Award, CSIR (2001)

The Indian National Science Academy

The Indian National Science Academy was established in January 1935 with the object of promoting science in India and harnessing scientific knowledge for the cause of humanity and national welfare. Promotion of scientific knowledge in India including its practical application to problems of national welfare. The major objectives of the Indian National Science Academy are:

Coordination among Scientific Academies, Societies, Institutions, Government Scientific Departments and Services. To act as a body of scientists of eminence for the promotion and safeguarding of the interests of scientists in India and to present internationally the scientific work done in the country.

To act through properly constituted National Committees, in which other learned academies and societies may be associated, for undertaking scientific work of national and international importance which the Academy may be called upon to perform by the public and by the Government.

(With Inputs from PIB)