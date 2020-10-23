Left Menu
Depression to bring heavy rains over northeastern states: IMD

Depression over the Bay of Bengal will bring heavy rains on Friday to the northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam and Meghalaya, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Light to moderate rainfall at many places, with isolated heavy falls are likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 24, the IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:12 IST
Depression over the Bay of Bengal will bring heavy rains on Friday to the northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam and Meghalaya, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD said the depression is very likely to cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) over the Sundarbans on Friday. "Due to this, light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy falls (115.6-204.4 mm/day) are likely at a few places, and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Tripura, heavy to very heavy falls at a few places Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, south Assam and Meghalaya are likely," the IMD said. Depression is a cyclonic circulation and is packed with squally winds and heavy rains. The depression is expected to abate and become a well-marked low pressure area by October 24. Low pressure area is the first stage of any cyclone and a well-marked low pressure area is the second stage.

This is the third low pressure area that developed in the Bay of Bengal in October and second to intensify into a depression. Issuing an impact based forecast for the northeastern states that are likely to be affected due to this, the IMD said localised flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas is expected. It also said there is a possibility of landslides in hilly areas of northeastern states, occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall and disruption of traffic in cities.

The rains may also lead to damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation and squally winds and riverine flooding in some river catchments. Light to moderate rainfall at many places, with isolated heavy falls are likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 24, the IMD said.

