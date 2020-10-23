CSK score 114/9 against MI

CSK score 114/9 against MIPTI | Sharjah | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:22 IST
Put in to bat, Chennai Super Kings scored 114 for 9 in their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here on Friday.
Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 114 for 9 in 20 overs (Sam Curran 52; Trent Boult 4/18, Jasprit Bumrah 2/25, Rahul Chahar 2/22).
