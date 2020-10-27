Left Menu
Two crew die as Malaysian ship hits Petronas oil rig

The ship was carrying 187 crew, 125 of whom jumped into the sea when the accident happened, about 7.7 nautical miles (14.3 km) offshore, marine authorities said. Two died but the rest were rescued. Malaysia's marine department said the extent of the damage caused had yet to be determined but no marine pollution had been detected.

Two crew of a Malaysian offshore support vessel died on Tuesday after their ship hit a rig operated by state oil firm Petronas off the state of Sarawak on Borneo island.

The Dayang Topaz rammed into the Baram B oil platform after its anchor cable broke in bad weather, Petronas and marine authorities said in separate statements. The ship was carrying 187 crew, 125 of whom jumped into the sea when the accident happened, about 7.7 nautical miles (14.3 km) offshore, marine authorities said. Two died but the rest were rescued.

Malaysia's marine department said the extent of the damage caused had yet to be determined but no marine pollution had been detected. The Baram B platform is operated by Petronas Carigali, the oil exploration unit of state oil firm Petronas.

In a statement, Petronas said the incident was being investigated.

