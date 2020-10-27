Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attacked by Sri Lankan Navy with bottles, allege fishermen

Groups of fishermen from here were attacked allegedly by the Sri lankan Navy personnnel using bottles and stones earlyon Tuesday while fishing near Dhanushkodi, resulting in injuries to some and damage to theirgear, a fishermen association leader alleged.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:37 IST
Attacked by Sri Lankan Navy with bottles, allege fishermen

Groups of fishermen from here were attacked allegedly by the Sri lankan Navy personnnel using bottles and stones earlyon Tuesday while fishing near Dhanushkodi, resulting in injuries to some and damage to theirgear, a fishermen association leader alleged. While fishermen who ventured into the sea on Monday morning onboard 400 boats returned by night after being chased away by Lankan naval personnel, groups that were on their way back home later came under attack,local fishermen association president P Sesuraja told reporters here.

Political parties, including MDMK, condemned the 'attack' in Dhanushkodi area in Indian waters that came close on the heels of more than 4,000 fishermen being driven away by the Lankan navy on October 17 while fishing near Katchatheevu. These incidents came after a lull in the mid-sea attacks on Indian fishermen for over three months, Sesuraja said.

Fisheries department Assistant Director Rajendran and police officials said they were looking into the complaint of alleged attack on the fishermen. Sesuraja alleged the Lankan Navy pelted stones and flung glass bottles at fishermen injuring one 'seriously' while several others also suffered wounds.

Their fishing nets and accessories were also damaged by the personnel, he claimed. MDMK general secretary Vaiko alleged a fisherman suffered head injury and many sustained 'bleeding injuries' and hundreds of fishing nets were cut by Lankan naval personnel.

India did not even lodgea strong protest with Lanka and it was anguishing, he charged. The root cause of the problem was 'ceding' Katchatheevu islet to Sri Lanka, Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha MP, said adding, "I urge the Centre to take appropriate steps to retrieve it." Katchatheevu was ceded by India to Sri Lanka in the 1970s and political parties and others have been demanding that it be taken back.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss condemned the attack adding it was a 'transgression' by Lanka and wanted the Centre to lodge a strong protest with the island nation's envoy to India. "The state and the central government should not tolerate the attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan forces," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

1 dead,many injured in firing,violence during Durga idol

One person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in firing and stone-pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion here, police said Tuesday, a day before the first phase of polling in the district a...

Pakistan SC rejects NAB plea to place Shehbaz Sharif on Exit Control List

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday declined a plea by the National Accountability Bureau NAB seeking to place the name of Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N PML-N on the Exit Control List ECL. A two-member bench...

Pfizer CEO: may be a week between conclusive vaccine data, public notification

Pfizer Incs Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Tuesday that once it knows whether the vaccine candidate it is developing with Germanys BioNTech SE works, it could be a week before it lets the public know, making it unlikely it will relea...

Lenovo Hybrid Classroom solutions introduced to build student engagement

Lenovo today introduced Hybrid Classroom solutions, a comprehensive portfolio of smarter collaboration technologies to build better connections between teachers and students and drive engagement in distance learning and hybrid learning scen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020