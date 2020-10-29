8 killed, 42 missing in landslides in typhoon-hit Vietnam

Landslides set off by Typhoon Molave killed at least eight people with 42 others missing in central Vietnam, state media said Thursday. Rescuers dug up eight bodies in Tra Van village in south-central Tra Van in Quang Nam province where a hillside collapsed on houses, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

In Tra Leng village, several kilometers (miles) from Tra Van, another landslide buried several houses occupied by about 45 people, including four who managed to survive. Rescuers have recovered three bodies and were scrambling to save others. The initial death toll reflects the ferocity of the typhoon, which Vietnamese officials feared may be the worst to hit the country in 20 years.

The typhoon slammed central Vietnam on Wednesday with destructive force while at least three provinces were still recovering from recent deadly flooding that killed more than 100 people and destroyed hundreds of houses early this month.