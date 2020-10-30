Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagorno-Karabakh talks planned amid Azerbaijan's offensive

Azerbaijani forces pushed deeper into Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan were scheduled to attend talks in Geneva intended to help broker an end to more than a month of heavy fighting over the separatist territory.

PTI | Yerevan | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:35 IST
Nagorno-Karabakh talks planned amid Azerbaijan's offensive

Azerbaijani forces pushed deeper into Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan were scheduled to attend talks in Geneva intended to help broker an end to more than a month of heavy fighting over the separatist territory. Intense clashes were going on in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia's Defense Ministry said. The Azerbaijani military reported that areas in the Terter and Gubadli regions of Azerbaijan came under Armenian shelling.

On Thursday, Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist leader said Azerbaijani troops had advanced to within 5 kilometers (about 3 miles) of a strategically located town just south of the region's capital, Stepanakert. He urged residents to mobilize all their resources to fend off the attack on Shushi, a town which sits on the main road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. “The one who controls Shushi controls Nagorno-Karabakh,” Arayik Harutyunyan said in a video address from the town's cathedral, which was severely damaged by Azerbaijani shelling this month.

Harutyunyan's statements marked a somber acknowledgment of Azerbaijani gains in the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh that started on Sept. 27. The latest outburst of hostilities has left hundreds and possibly thousands of people dead, marking the largest escalation in the region in more than a quarter-century. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. In that war, Armenian forces also seized several regions of Azerbaijan around Nagorno-Karabakh, creating a buffer zone around the territory.

Azerbaijani troops, which have relied on strike drones and long-range rocket systems supplied by Turkey, have reclaimed control of some of those regions in the latest fighting and forged into Nagorno-Karabakh from the south. A US-brokered truce frayed immediately after it took effect Monday, just like two previous cease-fires negotiated by Russia. The warring sides have repeatedly blamed each other for violations.

According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, 1,166 of their troops and 39 civilians have been killed. Azerbaijani authorities haven't disclosed their military losses, but say the fighting has killed at least 90 civilians and wounded 392. But Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that, according to Moscow's information, the actual death toll was significantly higher and nearing 5,000.

Russia, the United States and France have co-chaired the so-called Minsk Group set up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to mediate in the conflict, but they have failed to score any progress. Top diplomats from the three countries were scheduled to meet with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva on Friday for talks on ending hostilities, but there was no hope of a quick breakthrough. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has insisted that Azerbaijan has the right to reclaim its territory by force after three decades of international mediation have produced no result. He said that Armenia must pledge to withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh as a condition for a lasting truce.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leopardess found dead in C'garh's Korba

A leopardess was found dead in Katghora forest division of Chhattisgarhs Korba district on Friday, an official said. The animals carcass was found in the morning on a hill under Jatga forest range, said Shama Farooqui, Divisional Forest Off...

Biden pledges to strengthen alliance with South Korea, press towards North Korea's denuclearisation after election victory

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday pledged to strengthen the alliance with South Korea, and keep pressing for North Koreas denuclearisation through principled diplomacy, after his victory in the upcoming presidential ele...

France church attack victim who raised alarm was Brazil-born samba enthusiast

One of the victims of Thursdays knife attack in a French church was able to stagger out and raise the alarm before she died from her injuries.She was 44-year-old mother-of-three- Simone Barreto Silva, who moved to France from Brazil as a te...

As Algeria heads for constitution vote, enthusiasm in short supply

Algerias leaders see Sundays referendum on a new constitution as a key part of their strategy to move beyond last years popular unrest, but few people in the streets seem enthused by the vote, and the opposition movement rejects it as a sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020