Left Menu
Development News Edition

At 11.4 deg C, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature

The mercury dips to 11-12 degrees Celsius by the last week of November, it said. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of IMD, said the absence of cloud cover was the major reason for the low minimum temperature. The city recorded a mean minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius in October 2007, according to IMD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 09:43 IST
At 11.4 deg C, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, the lowest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department. Normally, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, records a minimum of 15 to 16 degrees Celsius in the first week of November. The mercury dips to 11-12 degrees Celsius by the last week of November, it said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of IMD, said the absence of cloud cover was the major reason for the low minimum temperature. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground. Another reason is calm winds, which allow formation of mist and fog, Srivastava said. There hasn't been much snowfall in the hills, so cold winds from that region are yet to start affecting Delhi's weather, he added. The month of October was the coolest in 58 years in the national capital, according to IMD. The mean minimum temperature in October this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius, it said. Normally, Delhi records a mean minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius in October. The city recorded a mean minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius in October 2007, according to IMD. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius -- the lowest in October in 26 years. The last time Delhi recorded such a low temperature in October was in 1994. The national capital had recorded a minimum of 12.3 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1994, according to IMD data. The city recorded the all-time lowest temperature (9.4 degrees Celsius) on October 31, 1937, Srivastava said.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Google Meet adds support for custom virtual backgrounds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Odette Annable comes aboard Jared Padalecki's 'Walker'

Actor Odette Annable has joined the cast of Walker, the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger from The CW network. Jared Padalecki is leading the reimagining of CBS 1990s action-crime series, which featured Chuck Norris in the title role.According...

Govt provides Rs 670-cr support to Regional Rural Banks to meet regulatory capital

In a bid to strengthen capital base, the union government has provided Rs 670 crore to Regional Rural Banks RRBs considering their importance in agriculture finance during these difficult times. Of the 43 RRBs, about one-third especially fr...

Emeraude Toubia boards Gina Rodriguez's 'Like It Used To Be'

Shadowhunter actor Emeraude Toubia has been cast in Gina Rodriguez-starrer Like It Used to Be. Based on Bernardo Cubrias screenplay, the comedy centres on four female best friends going for a final road trip to Mexico when one finds out lif...

Typhoon Goni weakens as it crosses Philippines, 4 dead

A super typhoon weakened after barrelling through the southern part of the Philippines main island of Luzon on Sunday, with officials reporting at least four deaths, power supply outages, infrastructure damage and flash floods. The weather ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020