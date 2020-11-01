SCOREBOARDPTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:31 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill c Jos Buttler b Rahul Tewatia 36 Nitish Rana c Samson b Jofra Archer 0 Rahul Tripathi c Uthappa b Shreyas Gopal 39 Sunil Narine c Stokes b Rahul Tewatia 0 Eoin Morgan not out 24 Dinesh Karthik c Steven Smith b Rahul Tewatia 0 Andre Russell c (sub) Miller b Kartik Tyagi 25 Pat Cummins c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 15 Kamlesh Nagarkoti not out 1 Extras: (LB-5, W-2) 7 Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs) 191 Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 73-2, 74-3, 94-4, 99-5, 144-6, 184-7
Bowler: Jofra Archer 4-0-19-1, Varun Aaron 2-0-22-0, Shreyas Gopal 3-0-44-1, Ben Stokes 3-0-40-0, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-25-3, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-36-2.