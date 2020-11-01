Left Menu
Development News Edition

SCOREBOARD

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:31 IST
SCOREBOARD
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ipl)

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill c Jos Buttler b Rahul Tewatia 36 Nitish Rana c Samson b Jofra Archer 0 Rahul Tripathi c Uthappa b Shreyas Gopal 39 Sunil Narine c Stokes b Rahul Tewatia 0 Eoin Morgan not out 24 Dinesh Karthik c Steven Smith b Rahul Tewatia 0 Andre Russell c (sub) Miller b Kartik Tyagi 25 Pat Cummins c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 15 Kamlesh Nagarkoti not out 1 Extras: (LB-5, W-2) 7 Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs) 191 Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 73-2, 74-3, 94-4, 99-5, 144-6, 184-7

Bowler: Jofra Archer 4-0-19-1, Varun Aaron 2-0-22-0, Shreyas Gopal 3-0-44-1, Ben Stokes 3-0-40-0, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-25-3, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-36-2.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Short run game against DC came back to bite us, says Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper K L Rahul believes that the short run that played a part in their opening IPL loss to Delhi Capitals massively affected their play-off chances despite a remarkable comeback in the second leg of the tournament. KXIP f...

Storm Eta rumbles west across Caribbean toward Nicaragua

Tropical storm Eta barreled west through the Caribbean on Sunday, bound for Nicaragua and Honduras, where it is expected to unleash heavy rain and hurricane-force winds in the coming week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said. The st...

Campaigning ends for for Karnataka bypolls

The high voltage campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday. The run up to the bypolls in R R Nagar in the city and Sira in Tumakuru district, which has a total of 31 candidates in the fray, sa...

Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest jump in October

Fires in Brazils Amazon rainforest surged in October and the number of blazes is up 25 in the first 10 months of 2020, compared to a year ago, data from government space research agency Inpe showed on Sunday.October recorded 17,326 hot spot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020