Delhi's minimum temp drops to 10.8 deg C, season's lowest temperature so far

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in October in 26 years. The last time Delhi recorded such a low temperature in October was in 1994. The national capital had recorded a minimum of 12.3 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1994, according to IMD data. The city recorded the all-time lowest temperature (9.4 degrees Celsius) on October 31, 1937, Srivastava said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:16 IST
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, the lowest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department. Normally, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, records a minimum of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius in the first week of November.

The mercury dips to 11-12 degrees Celsius by the last week of November, according to IMD officials. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of IMD, said Delhi's has been witnessing a trend of low minimum temperatures due to the absence of cloud cover.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground. There hasn't been much snowfall in the hills, so cold winds from that region are yet to start affecting Delhi's weather, he said.

According to Mahesh Palawat, a climate expert at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, absence of strong western disturbances which cause humid winds to blow is also a reason behind the below normal minimum temperatures. Dry and cool northwesterly winds have been prevailing. The minimum temperature is expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius by the weekend as no strong WD is likely in the next 10 days, he said.

On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius. The month of October was the coolest in 58 years in the national capital, according to IMD. The mean minimum temperature in October this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius, it said.

Normally, Delhi records a mean minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius in October. The city recorded a mean minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius in October 2007, according to IMD. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in October in 26 years.

The last time Delhi recorded such a low temperature in October was in 1994. The national capital had recorded a minimum of 12.3 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1994, according to IMD data.

The city recorded the all-time lowest temperature (9.4 degrees Celsius) on October 31, 1937, Srivastava said.

