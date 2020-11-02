Left Menu
Pak PM to launch 'mega CPEC City' project in KP

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch work on a mega city development project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Rashakai town of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on November 18, according to a media report. India has objected to the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch work on a mega city development project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Rashakai town of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on November 18, according to a media report. Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak announced that the prime minister would launch the 'CPEC City' project while addressing a public meeting in Abakhel, Nowshera Kalaan on Sunday, the Geo News reported.

"The city will be constructed under the CPEC (project) and will consist of education and commercial zones, public buildings, apartments, golf course, theme park and sports facilities," the minister said. He said a large number of industrial units would be set up at the "CPEC City" which would create thousands of jobs for the people of Nowshera and other nearby districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The USD 60 billion CPEC connecting China's resource-rich Xinjiang province with Pakistan's strategic Gwadar port in Balochistan is regarded as the flagship project of the multi-billion BRI, the pet scheme of President Xi aimed at furthering China's influence globally with Chinese funded infrastructure projects. India has objected to the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

