New webinar series shares scientific knowledge on ocean deoxygenation

Featuring some of the world's top experts in ocean deoxygenation, a new webinar series shares the latest scientific knowledge and explores the impacts of extremely reduced levels of oxygen in increasingly larger parts of the ocean, from the coast to the high seas. The Global Ocean Oxygen Network (GO2NE), an Expert Working Group organized under the auspices of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission is leading the organization of the webinar series, with the inaugural session slated for 11 November 2020.

Each webinar will feature two presentations by a duo of senior and early-career scientists, followed by moderated discussion questions from the audience.