Odd News Roundup: Japanese health officials find 164 dogs in a tiny house; Ballots, beer, and a drag queen on roller skates

Buddy's is the first bar to serve as a voting venue in Harris County - the largest in Texas by population - after owner Christopher Barry proposed it to officials seeking to make voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic.

05-11-2020
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Japanese health officials find 164 dogs crammed into tiny house

Japanese health officials have found 164 emaciated dogs crammed into a tiny house in one of the country's worst cases of animal hoarding, an animal rights activist said on Wednesday. The parasite-infested animals were found in a 30 square-meter (323 sq foot) house in the city of Izumo, in western Japan, in mid-October after neighbors had complained, said Kunihisa Sagami, the head of animal rights group Dobutsukikin.

Ballots, beer and a drag queen on roller skates: Election Day at a Texas bar

Houston LGBTQ bar Buddy's offered Texans a unique election experience on Tuesday: casting ballots for the U.S. presidential election in 14 voting booths on its dance floor. Buddy's is the first bar to serve as a voting venue in Harris County - the largest in Texas by population - after owner Christopher Barry proposed it to officials seeking to make voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic.

