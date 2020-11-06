Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wealthy countries edge towards global climate finance goal

Wealthy countries have ramped up financing to help developing countries cut carbon emissions and cope with climate change impacts, although it is unclear if they will meet their goal of $100 billion this year. In its annual update on climate finance for developing countries, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said donor governments contributed $78.9 billion in 2018, the latest year for which data are available.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:32 IST
Wealthy countries edge towards global climate finance goal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wealthy countries have ramped up financing to help developing countries cut carbon emissions and cope with climate change impacts, although it is unclear if they will meet their goal of $100 billion this year.

In its annual update on climate finance for developing countries, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said donor governments contributed $78.9 billion in 2018, the latest year for which data are available. This was an 11% increase from $71.2 billion in 2017. The funds include loans, grants and a small amount of equity, plus private investments which public bodies helped mobilise.

Developed countries agreed at the United Nations in 2009 to together contribute $100 billion each year by 2020 in climate finance to poorer countries, many of whom are grappling with rising seas, storms and droughts made worse by climate change. The $100 billion goal remains within reach, the OECD said, even though mobilised private finance, which totalled $14.6 billion in 2018, hardly increased from 2017-2018.

"That means they'd need more public finance to meet that target," said Simon Buckle, head of the OECD's climate change division. "That's not impossible, based on this trend." With the coronavirus pandemic upending investments this year, the OECD said data were not yet available on how the pandemic has affected climate finance.

The European Union and its member countries are, taken together, the biggest provider of climate finance to developing countries. The EU said last week it also increased such contributions in 2019, to 21.9 billion euros. More than two thirds of global contributions in 2018 targeted measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in developing countries. The OECD counts China, the world's largest emitter, and India - the third-largest - as developing countries. A fifth of contributions went on "climate adaptation" - such as defences against wilder weather, or methods to adapt farming practices during droughts and floods.

Also Read: 'Veep' actor Tim Simons and Ari'el Stachel round out cast of 'Don't Worry Darling'

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-T raids WB-based coal trading group in Rs 150-cr tax evasion case 

The Income-tax department has conducted raids against a West Bengal-based coal trader on charges of alleged tax evasion to the tune of Rs 150 crore, the CBDT said on Friday. The raids that took place on Thursday led to the seizure of unacco...

AWS to set up data centre region in Hyderabad, invest Rs 20,761 cr

Amazon Web Services AWS on Friday announced setting up of its second data centre region in India in Telangana that will be operational by mid-2022, and will see the tech giant investing about Rs 20,761 crore. While AWS did not comment on th...

No Class X, XII exams of Maha board before May 2021: Minister

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the examinations of Class X and XII conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. She told this to reporters he...

Australia says China trade disruptions 'deeply troubling'

Australia said on Friday it was closely monitoring exports to China amid deeply troubling reports that Chinese buyers have been told not to purchase seven categories of Australian goods ranging from coal to wine, further souring diplomatic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020