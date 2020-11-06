REPL bags orders for making GIS-based master plans in Karnataka, UP

Infrastructure consultancy firm Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) on Friday said it has received orders for preparing GIS-based master plans in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. It has bagged orders to make master plans from three urban local bodies (ULBs) under AMRUT, in Karnataka, REPL said in a statement

It also secured contract to prepare master plan for development of industrial corridor Dhuriyapar, Gorakhpur. In Karnataka, REPL will formulate large scale geographic information system (GIS)-based master plans for three local planning authorities (LPAs) which include Vijayapura (525 sq km), Bagalkot (129.47 sq km) and Badami (15.91 sq km). This will help authorities identify and rectify problems faced by them in development, maintenance and governance of the cities. In UP, the company will be engaged in the preparation of GIS-based master plan and sectoral plan for development of industrial corridor Dhuriyapar. The project site is spread over 5,500 acres in Gorakhpur. Pradeep Misra, CMD of REPL said, "Technology is playing a defining role in the infrastructure development of the country. Adopting the modern-day approach in planning and execution will lead to a better infrastructure that will bolster economic growth." He said the company has been working on various projects across India using advance and innovative geospatial technology. Harish Sharma, Executive Director-REPL, said the company, while preparing master plan, will do analysis of urban sprawl, existing land use, assessment for future needs, determination of suitability of available land for various activities, planning of new road links, reserving land for public facilities and services, zoning and framing suitable development promotion and control regulations. REPL said it is already working on many infrastructure and planning projects for both the state and central governments projects including smart cities projects, PMAY, BIM consultancy for Chennai Metro, GIS-based master plans, water supply system, street vending plans and online building plan approval system. REPL is listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE), under NSE, emerge platform.