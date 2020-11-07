Left Menu
Will promote only eco-friendly development in Maha: Aaditya

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said Anjaneri hilltop in Nashik district, believed to be the birth place of Lord Hanuman, will be developed without harming the ecology. He said the Shiv Sena-led MVA government was committed to sustainabledevelopment. "Only development that is eco-friendly, sustainable and in sync with nature will be given a boost in the state," he said in another tweet.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:57 IST
He tweeted that a proposed 14-km road going through the forest land to connect the hilltop with Muley village will not happen, as locals have opposed the move. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said Anjaneri hilltop in Nashik district, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, will be developed without harming the ecology. He tweeted that a proposed 14-km road going through the forest land to connect the hilltop with Muley village will not happen, as locals have opposed the move.

"The MVA government is committed to sustainable development. I have also spoken to MP @mphemantgodseji on the same and discussed the sensitivity of the ecology of Anjaneri, for eg, the 'ceropegia anjanerica' is a plant species found nowhere else in the world, than Anjaneri," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted. He said the Shiv Sena-led MVA government was committed to sustainable development.

"Only development that is eco-friendly, sustainable and in sync with nature will be given a boost in the state," he said in another tweet. "We also intend to make detailed plan to provide facilities to pilgrims and trekkers in a way that is in sync with the sanctity of the place," the minister added.

