Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP to monitor work of councilors of civic bodies to ensure cleanliness in city before Diwali

The party has deployed 70 senior leaders in each Assembly segment to coordinate with local BJP councilors to ensure cleanliness at public places, main roads, markets, parks, religious places and cleaning of drains and urinals, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva said. "The move is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on cleanliness and to promote a healthy competition among the BJP councilors to make their wards best in terms of sanitation during the festival season," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 13:08 IST
Delhi BJP to monitor work of councilors of civic bodies to ensure cleanliness in city before Diwali
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi BJP will start monitoring performance of councilors in the three party-ruled municipal corporations from Monday in a bid to give the city a "neat, clean and festive" look before Diwali and Chhath. The party has deployed 70 senior leaders in each Assembly segment to coordinate with local BJP councilors to ensure cleanliness at public places, main roads, markets, parks, religious places and cleaning of drains and urinals, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva said.

"The move is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on cleanliness and to promote a healthy competition among the BJP councilors to make their wards best in terms of sanitation during the festival season," he said. For three days beginning Monday, the party leaders will assess performance of BJP councilors in their wards by checking cleanliness of roads, parks and other public places, Sachdeva, who is convener of the programme, said.

"The performance of councilors will be assessed and the best three of them in each of the three municipal corporations, who score the highest out of hundred marks, will be felicitated by party president Adesh Gupta," he said. The BJP had won 181 of the 270 municipal wards in 2017 polls and rules the three civic bodies in the city. The civic bodies are tasked to keep the city clean besides providing basic education and health facilities.

Sachdeva said the special drive will ensure that city remains neat and clean during Diwali, Chhath and other coming festivals. The Delhi BJP leaders will also guide the councilors about steps to improve and maintain cleanliness in the wards, he added. The team of leaders deployed for monitoring the work of councilors include many who have a long experience of working at the municipal corporations and other bodies besides serving as office bearers in the party organisation, Sachdeva said. Delhi BJP general secretaries Kuljeet Chahal (Karawal Nagar), Harsh Malhotra (Viswhas Nagar), vice presidents Virendra Shacdeva (Krishna Nagar), Ashok Goel Devraha (Rajendra Nagar) and Sunil Yadav (Patel Nagar), former MLA Subhash Sachdeva (Rajouri Garden), former mayor and general secretary Ravinder Gupta (Sadar Bazar), spokespersons Pravin Shankar Kapoor (Kasturba Nagar), Harish Khurana (Tilak Nagar) and Aditya Jha (Ghonda), are among the 70 leaders chosen for the monitoring work, he said.

The objective of the drive is to ensure that garbage and construction debris that are often dumped at open spaces, roadsides and drains is promptly cleared, regular garbage collection from markets and residential areas and cleaning of main drains, so that people can see the change for themselves, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi rebukes Guj-based transporter for employing less drivers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rebuked a transport business owner from Bhavnagar in Gujarat for employing just eight drivers for his six trucks, instead of the required number of 12. Overworked drivers can cause accidents, Modi said...

World leaders underline 'shared' priorities and values as they wish Biden and Harris

Underlining the shared values and priorities -- from climate change to trade and security -- leaders across the globe cheered the victory of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they look forward to work to...

ComMin asks Shipping Ministry to reduce quarantine period for vessels arriving from China

The Commerce Ministry has asked its shipping and health counterparts to consider reducing the 14-day mandatory quarantine period for shipping vessels arriving from ports in China for faster turnaround time and increasing availability of con...

Philippines to back China's candidate for the World Court

The Philippines foreign minister ordered the countrys mission to the United Nations on Sunday to vote for Chinas candidate to fill one of the five seats at the International Court of Justice ICJ that will become vacant next year. You are in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020