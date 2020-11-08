Delhi BJP to monitor work of councilors of civic bodies to ensure cleanliness in city before Diwali

The Delhi BJP will start monitoring performance of councilors in the three party-ruled municipal corporations from Monday in a bid to give the city a "neat, clean and festive" look before Diwali and Chhath. The party has deployed 70 senior leaders in each Assembly segment to coordinate with local BJP councilors to ensure cleanliness at public places, main roads, markets, parks, religious places and cleaning of drains and urinals, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva said.

"The move is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on cleanliness and to promote a healthy competition among the BJP councilors to make their wards best in terms of sanitation during the festival season," he said. For three days beginning Monday, the party leaders will assess performance of BJP councilors in their wards by checking cleanliness of roads, parks and other public places, Sachdeva, who is convener of the programme, said.

"The performance of councilors will be assessed and the best three of them in each of the three municipal corporations, who score the highest out of hundred marks, will be felicitated by party president Adesh Gupta," he said. The BJP had won 181 of the 270 municipal wards in 2017 polls and rules the three civic bodies in the city. The civic bodies are tasked to keep the city clean besides providing basic education and health facilities.

Sachdeva said the special drive will ensure that city remains neat and clean during Diwali, Chhath and other coming festivals. The Delhi BJP leaders will also guide the councilors about steps to improve and maintain cleanliness in the wards, he added. The team of leaders deployed for monitoring the work of councilors include many who have a long experience of working at the municipal corporations and other bodies besides serving as office bearers in the party organisation, Sachdeva said. Delhi BJP general secretaries Kuljeet Chahal (Karawal Nagar), Harsh Malhotra (Viswhas Nagar), vice presidents Virendra Shacdeva (Krishna Nagar), Ashok Goel Devraha (Rajendra Nagar) and Sunil Yadav (Patel Nagar), former MLA Subhash Sachdeva (Rajouri Garden), former mayor and general secretary Ravinder Gupta (Sadar Bazar), spokespersons Pravin Shankar Kapoor (Kasturba Nagar), Harish Khurana (Tilak Nagar) and Aditya Jha (Ghonda), are among the 70 leaders chosen for the monitoring work, he said.

The objective of the drive is to ensure that garbage and construction debris that are often dumped at open spaces, roadsides and drains is promptly cleared, regular garbage collection from markets and residential areas and cleaning of main drains, so that people can see the change for themselves, he added.