Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand CM inaugurates bridge over Tehri lake

It will open doors of development for the people of Uttarakhand, especially those living in Tehri district, he said. People of Pratap Nagar suffered many problems because of the Tehri dam, which had isolated them and they had been waiting for the bridge for 14 years, Rawat said.

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 08-11-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 20:26 IST
U'khand CM inaugurates bridge over Tehri lake
Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand Image Credit: ANI

The long-awaited Dobra-Chanthi suspension bridge over the Tehri lake was inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday. The nearly two-km-long motorable bridge built at a cost of Rs 300 crore is considered important for the Pratap Nagar area of Tehri district, which has been isolated by the construction of the Tehri dam.

After inaugurating the bridge, Rawat described it as a big gift for the people of the district on Diwali and the state foundation day, which falls on Monday. It will open doors of development for the people of Uttarakhand, especially those living in Tehri district, he said.

People of Pratap Nagar suffered many problems because of the Tehri dam, which had isolated them and they had been waiting for the bridge for 14 years, Rawat said. He said the Dobra-Chanthi bridge and the Tehri lake will become a major tourist destination in the coming years besides generating ample employment opportunities for the locals.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two men arrested in Switzerland visited Vienna attacker in July - paper

The two men arrested in the Swiss town of Winterthur near Zurich last week over possible links to a jihadist shooting attack in Vienna on Nov. 2 visited the attacker in July and he may have visited the Zurich region, Swiss media reported on...

Woman kills self, infant after tiff with husband: Police

A 30-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison after administering it to her childrens food, killing herself and her six-month old son on Sunday, said police. The womans three-year-old daughter was admitted to a hospital here in an unconscio...

Fresh 26 COVID-19 deaths in UP, caseload mounts to 4.97 lakh

With 26 fresh deaths in the state, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 7,206 in Uttar Pradesh, while the total caseload climbed to 4,97,563 with 2,247 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours. According to a health bulletin issued by the...

SocGen to announce 650 job cuts in France, Les Echos reports

French bank Societe Generale is set to cut 650 jobs in France, mainly in its investment banking division, French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday. The bank is to announce the cuts on Monday after meeting union representatives...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020