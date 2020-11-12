Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists develop novel method to preserve vaccines without refrigeration

The scientists explained that heat provides energy for viruses to shake themselves apart, and not being crowded gives them the room to fall apart, adding that to maintain stability vaccines need either a cold environment or crowding. In the current study, the researchers developed a way to mimic the body's crowded environment in vaccines without relying on refrigeration.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:30 IST
Scientists develop novel method to preserve vaccines without refrigeration
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Chemical engineers have developed a new way to stabilise vaccines with proteins instead of relying on refrigeration, an innovation that may help reduce wastage of the therapeutic during transportation and storage. The scientists, including those from the Michigan Technology University in the US, said vaccines typically require shipping temperatures ranging from two to eight degrees Celsius, and half of them are wasted annually because they aren't kept cold enough.

According to the study, published in the journal Biomaterials Science, the viruses in vaccines, which train our cells to identify and vanquish viral invaders, unfold when it's hot, or when there's space to move around. "You wouldn't take a steak and leave it out on your counter for any length of time and then eat it. A steak has the same stability issues -- it has proteins, fats, and other molecules that, in order to keep them stable, we need to keep them cold," said Caryn Heldt, a co-author of the study from the Michigan Technological University. The scientists explained that heat provides energy for viruses to shake themselves apart, and not being crowded gives them the room to fall apart, adding that to maintain stability vaccines need either a cold environment or crowding.

In the current study, the researchers developed a way to mimic the body's crowded environment in vaccines without relying on refrigeration. They used synthetic proteins that have positive or negative charges and stick together and form a separate liquid phase when put in a solution -- a process called complex coacervation. According to the researchers, this liquid phase wraps around the outer cover of viruses, holding the inner material together "like a burrito's tortilla." "Coacervate materials are something that we actually see all of the time in our daily lives," said Sarah Perry, study co-author from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the US.

"Many shampoos undergo coacervation. When you put the shampoo onto your wet hair, the water that is present dilutes the shampoo, causing it to phase separate and facilitating the removal of dirt and oil from your hair," Perry explained. The researchers said this process works for nonenveloped viruses, such as polio the and common cold virus, which have no lipid, or fatty layer, around them.

"Looking forward, we want to think more about the specific materials that we use in our coacervates. Crowding alone isn't a universal strategy to improve virus stability," Perry said. "We need to understand how different polymers interact with our viruses and how we can use this to create a toolbox that can be applied to future challenges," she added.

The scientists added that the amino acids part of the synthetic protein are the same building blocks as in our bodies. "We're not adding anything to the vaccines that aren't already known to be safe," Heldt said..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Thane district's COVID-19 tally up by 571; 13 more die

The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtras Thane district reached 2,17,465, after 571 persons tested positive for the infection, an official said on Thursday. Apart from the latest cases detected on Wednesday, the district also reported 13 casua...

Asset Forfeiture Unit granted R19million forfeiture order against assets

The High Court in the Eastern Cape Division, Grahamstown, has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit AFU of the NPA a final forfeiture order of about R19 million against assets that were the proceeds of tender fraud.In a statement, the National ...

India Game Developers Conference 2020 goes virtual, begins from November 17

The 12thEdition of India Game Developer Conference IGDC, a unique for the industry, by the industry event will be held online from November 17 to 20 and it will be free for everyone, the organisers said on Thursday. Rajesh Rao, Convenor, IG...

Singapore PM calls for an equitable, steady and affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines in ASEAN

Describing COVID-19 pandemic as the defining challenge of 2020, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday called on the ASEAN authorities to ensure an equitable, steady and affordable supply of vaccines for its people once they a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020