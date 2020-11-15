LoC: Army jawan's body reaches Nagpur, cremation on Nov 16

Mortal remains of Army jawan Bhushan Satai, who was killed during shelling by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir, reached the Nagpur international airport in Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said. Satai's body will be kept at the Army Cantonment at Kamptee in the city, and a farewell salute will be given at 8 am on Monday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Katol, Nagesh Jadhav told reporters.

Last rites of 28-year-old Satai will be performed with full state honours at Katol village near Nagpur at 10 am on Monday, he said. "A special flight carrying Satai's mortal remains landed at the Nagpur international airport around 6.30 pm," said Jadhav.

Satai, who was posted as Naik with the Maratha Light Infantry, was among four personnel of the Army who were killed during cross LOC firing by Pakistani soldiers in Gurez and Uri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. A BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were also killed in the multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Satai, whose father is a labourer, had joined the Army in 2011. Another Army jawan from Maharashtra, Hrishikesh Jondhale, was also killed in the cross Loc shelling.

He hailed from Kolhapur district..