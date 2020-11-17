L&T shares rise over 2 pc

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday gained more than two per cent after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 3,200-crore road bridge project. The company's shares ended 2.09 per cent higher at Rs 1,081.25 on BSE after touching an intra-day high of Rs 1,096.70.

It rose 2.33 per cent to end the day at Rs 1,083.85 on NSE. During intra-day trade, the scrip touched a high of Rs 1,096.85 apiece. The engineering and construction giant has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 3,200-crore project to build a road bridge over the Brahmaputra river.

The proposed 18-km long strategic bridge will connect Assam and Meghalaya, reducing the detouring road distance by about 203 km from Dhubri to Phulbari, which lie on the either side of Brahmaputra river before it flows into Bangladesh..