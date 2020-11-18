Left Menu
Delhi LG orders removal of debris from Yamuna floodplains, setting up of CCTV surveillance mechanism

Baijal, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, gave the directions while chairing a meeting of the DDA to review the progress of work for restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna riverfront. The floodplains of Yamuna are a fragile ecological zone and the DDA takes action from time to time to remove encroachments, if any, in the area.

Updated: 18-11-2020 15:29 IST
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday issued directions for the removal of debris from the Yamuna floodplains on "top priority" and establishing a CCTV camera-based surveillance mechanism for its protection. Baijal, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, gave the directions while chairing a meeting of the DDA to review the progress of work for restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna riverfront.

The floodplains of Yamuna are a fragile ecological zone and the DDA takes action from time to time to remove encroachments, if any, in the area. "Chaired meeting with @official_dda to review progress of Restoration and Rejuvenation of Yamuna River Front. Emphasised upon time bound completion of landscaping, greening and plantation in the area to restore wetlands & riverine ecosystem," Baijal said in a tweet.

"Directed removal of malba on top priority, CCTV camera based surveillance for protection of floodplains," he said..

