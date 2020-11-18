Three Rajasthan cadre IPS officer to join central security forces

Three IPS officers of the Rajasthan cadre will be sent on deputation to central security forces, said an order issued by the state Department of Personnel on Wednesday

The ADG Re-organisation and Rules, Hemant Priyadarshy, will be joining the CRPF as the IG up to March 31, 2025, it said

Similarly, DIG (SOG) Vikas Kumar and Director of Intelligence Training Academy (Jaipur) Param Jyoti will be joining as the DIG-BSF and DIG-CISF, respectively, for a period of five years, according to the orders.