Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The cow can't tell my secrets' - UK care farms a lifeline during pandemic

Children and young people can be referred there by their schools for animal-assisted therapy and training in agriculture and cookery skills. "I'd even be dead or in prison if it wasn't for this place, because in no way I would have been able to cope in society if I hadn't come here," said Abi Edmed, 25, who used to come as a child and is now a trainee nurse.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 08:30 IST
'The cow can't tell my secrets' - UK care farms a lifeline during pandemic

Care farms nestled in the British countryside are providing a lifeline for people struggling with mental health during the pandemic, allowing them to swap therapy sessions on Zoom for the joys of fresh air, mucking out cow sheds and cuddling donkeys.

With vital public services for vulnerable people shut down or reduced to video calls because of social distancing measures, care farms have been able to stay open as activities take place in wide open spaces. At Future Roots in the southern county of Dorset, 14-year-old Liam Holt has found that spending time outdoors working with animals and other people has had a transformational effect on his state of mind.

"It's made a huge impact for me," he said. "I had a lot of stress issues, high stress levels, quickfire snaps, anger, just a lot of anger and that, and lockdown did not help me ... I had no control over it. The person that was helping me, I couldn't see her face-to-face."

On a sunny, blustery November day when Reuters reporters visited the farm, children in muddy boots were busy cleaning a cow shed, feeding chickens, guinea pigs and rabbits, stroking cows and donkeys, even driving tractors. Future Roots has been functioning as a care farm since 2006. Children and young people can be referred there by their schools for animal-assisted therapy and training in agriculture and cookery skills.

"I'd even be dead or in prison if it wasn't for this place, because in no way I would have been able to cope in society if I hadn't come here," said Abi Edmed, 25, who used to come as a child and is now a trainee nurse. She still comes to help out, as a friend. Edmed said she endured a lot of trauma as a child, resulting in her becoming aggressive. She said the care farm had helped her to process her trauma.

"It was actually just being able to wander off, go chat to a cow, (I’m) very known for doing that," she said, smiling. "The cow can't tell my secrets." 'THEY CAN'T TAKE IT'

Julie Plumley, a Dorset farmer's daughter and professional social worker who founded the care farm, said Future Roots has helped young people for whom social distancing was devastating. "The young people here can't take it. They couldn't take Zoom therapy sessions because they need a relationship with people, and that's really hard on a computer," she said.

For Emily Trice, 15, the farm has been a safe haven from struggles at home and at school. "The best bit is seeing how everybody is enjoying it and having fun with all the animals," she said. At another care farm, Pathways in the eastern county of Suffolk, founder Geoff Stevens was on a mission against loneliness.

"Isolation is gripping people. They're stuck away in their house," he said. "You bring them out here and they start mixing with 5, 10, 12 people, they've got relationships going, they've got conversations going, they're using their grey matter." Sally Payne, 31, was filling troughs with feed for llamas, grooming donkeys and clearing out animal pens, alongside her mother Susan. Both smiled and laughed as they worked.

"I have autism and anxiety and depression, so I like coming here because it gives me structure, which is good for the autism, and fresh air and exercise that is good for the mental health," said Payne. Susan Payne said the care farm was a bulwark against loneliness for her too.

"It has given me a sort of back-up team, you know. You can feel very alone when you're dealing with a child with difficulties." (Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

7,500 students set to benefit from $164m investment to build new classrooms

Around 7,500 students are set to benefit from the Governments latest investment of 164 million to build new classrooms and upgrade schools around the country.The election delivered a clear mandate to accelerate our economic recovery and bui...

Japan to monitor virus cases, hospitals before any emergency declaration decision

Japan will not immediately declare a health emergency following a record rise in coronavirus cases, and will continue to monitor infection rates and the capacity of hospitals to cope, the governments chief spokesman said on Thursday.We will...

Soccer-Foden enjoys England redemption after double against Iceland

England midfielder Phil Foden said he was happy and relieved to repay manager Gareth Southgates trust in him with two goals against Iceland on Wednesday, two months after breaching COVID-19 protocols following the reverse fixture. Foden and...

Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

A day after a wind-whipped wildfire in northern Nevada roared through a neighbourhood in Reno and destroyed at least five houses, more than 1,000 people who were forced to evacuate including the mayor started returning home Wednesday. Ano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020