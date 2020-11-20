Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil police may struggle to repatriate murdered Japanese woman

She had stayed on after John of God's arrest and was well-known by residents in the town of Abadiânia, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the federal capital Brasilia. Japan's embassy in Brazil said in a Wednesday statement that it had been informed of her death by local police on Nov. 16.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 20-11-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 00:08 IST
Brazil police may struggle to repatriate murdered Japanese woman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian police may not be able to repatriate the body of a Japanese woman who was found murdered in Brazil, where she had sought treatment at a spiritual retreat, an investigating officer said on Thursday. Hitomi Akamatsu, 43, was found on Monday by a waterfall on a property owned by disgraced spiritual guru João Teixeira de Faria, known as "John of God." The self-proclaimed healer, who became a celebrity after appearing on a show hosted by Oprah Winfrey, has been convicted of raping women at his retreat.

Police have arrested Rafael Lima da Costa, an 18-year-old who confessed to killing Akamatsu on Nov. 10 during a robbery. Police tracked him using security camera footage and found where he had burned clothes, according to detective Isabela Silva. It may be difficult to send her back to Japan, Silva said.

"Due to her body being in an advanced stage of putrefaction, we don't know if we will be able to embalm her," Silva said. Police said Akamatsu arrived at the ranch roughly two years ago to seek treatment for radioactive exposure she said she had gotten from Japan's Fukushima blast. She had stayed on after John of God's arrest and was well-known by residents in the town of Abadiânia, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the federal capital Brasilia.

Japan's embassy in Brazil said in a Wednesday statement that it had been informed of her death by local police on Nov. 16. Japanese diplomats said they were liaising with officials and those who needed to be alerted to her death, without giving more information.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt arrests executive director of prominent rights group in latest crackdown

A prominent Egyptian rights group said security agents arrested its executive director on Thursday, days after two other senior members were detained under charges including joining a terrorist group. Gasser Abdel Razek was detained by secu...

NBA-Warriors' Thompson out for season with Achilles tear

Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson will miss the NBA season after tearing his right Achilles tendon during a practice game in Southern California on Wednesday, the team confirmed on Thursday.Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles t...

Hondurans who fled hurricanes now face coronavirus in overcrowded shelters

Tens of thousands of Hondurans are cramming into overcrowded storm shelters, aid workers and officials say, raising concerns that the chaotic set-up will trigger a new spike in coronavirus infections.Hundreds of thousands of people across C...

WRAPUP 4-Ethiopia moves on Tigray capital, castigates WHO boss Tedros

Ethiopia said on Thursday it was bearing down on the capital of Tigray region in a two-week-old war, and tore into the World Health Organization WHO head with accusations of diplomatic lobbying for the rebels, allegations he denied.The conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020