Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leads Green Hydrogen Revolution with Japanese Collaboration

Uttar Pradesh is positioning itself as a global leader in green hydrogen with a partnership with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture. This collaboration focuses on production, technology share, and skill training. The initiative aims for energy self-reliance, industrial competitiveness, and net-zero targets, placing the state at the forefront of clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh Leads Green Hydrogen Revolution with Japanese Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to become a global leader in green hydrogen, following a strategic partnership with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture. This partnership encompasses production, technology sharing, research, and skill training, as highlighted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent visit to Japan, marked as a milestone in green energy leadership.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Yamanashi centers on green hydrogen, targeting energy self-reliance and industrial competitiveness. The collaboration focuses on advanced technological partnership, research, and skill training. To support energy development, the government allotted Rs 2,104 crore in its budget for FY27, strengthening the foundation for sustainability and economic growth.

This initiative integrates renewable energy projects with green hydrogen production, leveraging the state's abundant water resources and solar capacity. Academic and practical training at Yamanashi institutions will equip Uttar Pradesh students with cutting-edge skills. The establishment of a Centre of Excellence in green hydrogen at IIT Kanpur further anchors this endeavor, promoting research and industry partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

 United States
2
Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

 India
3
U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

 Senegal
4
U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026