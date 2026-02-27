Uttar Pradesh Leads Green Hydrogen Revolution with Japanese Collaboration

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to become a global leader in green hydrogen, following a strategic partnership with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture. This partnership encompasses production, technology sharing, research, and skill training, as highlighted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent visit to Japan, marked as a milestone in green energy leadership.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Yamanashi centers on green hydrogen, targeting energy self-reliance and industrial competitiveness. The collaboration focuses on advanced technological partnership, research, and skill training. To support energy development, the government allotted Rs 2,104 crore in its budget for FY27, strengthening the foundation for sustainability and economic growth.

This initiative integrates renewable energy projects with green hydrogen production, leveraging the state's abundant water resources and solar capacity. Academic and practical training at Yamanashi institutions will equip Uttar Pradesh students with cutting-edge skills. The establishment of a Centre of Excellence in green hydrogen at IIT Kanpur further anchors this endeavor, promoting research and industry partnerships.

