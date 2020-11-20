Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study focuses on predicting preterm births

For women in their first pregnancy, it is a challenge for obstetricians and midwives to advise them on their risks in relation to preterm births.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:03 IST
Study focuses on predicting preterm births
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

For women in their first pregnancy, it is a challenge for obstetricians and midwives to advise them on their risks in relation to preterm births. To address this issue, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital studied how family history can predict preterm birth. Their findings were published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

"This is a retrospective study of prospective data," said Dr Kjersti Aagaard, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Baylor and Texas Children's Hospital. "We developed a biobank and data repository called PeriBank where we consistently asked our pregnant patients a set of questions about their familial history. We were able to take that detailed data and determine if that specific woman's family history did or did not predict her delivering preterm." Once familial information was gathered, the research team was able to answer questions to quantify estimates of risk for preterm birth based on the pregnant patient's family history of preterm birth in herself, her sister(s), her mother, grandmothers and aunts and great-aunts.

Their findings showed scenarios for women who have previously given birth (multiparous), as well as women who have never given birth (nulliparous). If a nulliparous woman herself was born preterm, her relative risk for delivering preterm was 1.75-fold higher. If her sister delivered preterm, her relative risk was 2.25-fold higher. If her grandmother or aunt delivered preterm, there was no significant increase of risk. If a multiparous mother with no prior preterm births was born preterm herself, her risk was 1.84-fold higher. However, if her sister, grandmother or aunt delivered preterm, there was no significant increase. "We've managed over the years to collect data from a very large population of pregnant women that reflect Houston. There was considerable diversity by race, ethnicity, culture and socioeconomic status. This was a key strength of our study. With this breadth and depth of data reflective of the diversity of Houston, we were able to ask some good questions, which gave us really important information about 'heritability' of risk," Aagaard said.

The research team showed that preterm births cannot be fully attributed to genetics, Aagaard said. Family members may share DNA or genetic code, but the same generation of family members are more likely to share social determinants or have experienced systemic racism and bias. This was best demonstrated by their finding that a history of preterm birth in the pregnant woman or her sister was significantly associated with preterm birth, while a grandmother or aunt was not. These same-generation predictors are generally thought to reflect more about common environmental or social exposures (or a combination of limited genetics plus common exposures) than genetic linkages. "We know that for the majority of women who deliver a baby preterm, we cannot say that the cause of that preterm birth was in whole or in part genetics. Rather, this study provides subtle but important clues that it is more likely the shared familial background and its exposures that render risk," Aagaard said. "We hope others will similarly be mindful of those subtle characteristics when looking at heritability and risk. We remain committed to finding the underlying true causal and driving factors. In the meantime, we provide for the first time some reliable risk estimates for first time moms based on their and their family history of preterm birth."

Other contributors to this work include Amanda Koire and Derrick Chu. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

‘Rajasthan to run 200 rural water supply systems on solar power’

The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited has approved a proposal to equip stand-alone mini-drinking water supply systems to 200 villages with solar power. The decision is in accordance with the Rajasthan Solar Energy Po...

KTM launches KTM 250 Adventure bike

Premium motorcycle brand KTM, part of the Bajaj Auto group, on Friday launched KTM 250 Adventure model priced at Rs 2,48,256 ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings of the KTM 250 Adventure have commenced at KTM showrooms across the country from Friday...

Record COVID infections in Germany up pressure for stricter measures

Germany reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Friday, upping the pressure on leaders of the countrys 16 federal states to implement stricter restrictions favoured by Chancellor Angela Merkel to tame a second wave before Chris...

WRAPUP 2-Trump to meet Michigan lawmakers as he seeks to overturn defeat

President Donald Trump will meet with Republican leaders from Michigan at the White House on Friday as his campaign pursues an increasingly desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result following a series of courtroom defeats. The Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020