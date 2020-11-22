Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Chocolate Santas in marzipan masks - a coronavirus Christmas in Hungary

When confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi decided to put masks on his chocolate Santas in his small workshop in rural Hungary, he intended it as a light-hearted joke to raise people's spirits amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic. But it turned out to be shrewd business move as orders surged online, and now he can hardly keep pace with demand. Indian officials rescue elephant that fell down a well

Forest officials in India's southern Tamil Nadu state said on Friday they used a crane to pull an elephant from a well, after working for more than 12 hours to rescue the animal. The elephant, which strayed into a village bordering a forest in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, fell into the well that was covered with bushes and did not have a fence or wall around it, Rajkumar, the district forest officer told Reuters.

