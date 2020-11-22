Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate change must be fought not in silos but in integrated, holistic way: PM Modi at G20

Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G20 event on Sunday and asserted that the entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to developing nations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 19:15 IST
Climate change must be fought not in silos but in integrated, holistic way: PM Modi at G20

Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G20 event on Sunday and asserted that the entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to developing nations. Addressing the G20 side event on 'Safeguarding the Planet', Modi said India is not only meeting its Paris Agreement targets, but also exceeding them. "Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment, and the commitment of my government, India has adopted low-carbon and climate-resilient development practices," he said.

The entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to the developing world, Modi said. "For humanity to prosper, every single individual must prosper. Rather than seeing labour as a factor of production alone, the focus must be on the human dignity of every worker," the prime minister said.

Such an approach would be the best guarantee for safeguarding the planet, Modi said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Police file charge sheet before city court against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in conspiracy case.

Delhi riots Police file charge sheet before city court against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in conspiracy case....

Soccer-Shanghai's Hulk smashes home late penalty to earn Champions League win

A late penalty from second half substitute Hulk earned Shanghai SIPG a 2-1 win over two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors in Doha on Sunday and maintain the Chinese Super League sides perfect start to the 2020 Asian Champions League.The Brazili...

Erdogan rejects ally's call for release of philanthropist and Kurdish leader

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday dismissed calls from a close ally for the release of a leading Kurdish opposition politician and a philanthropist from jail. Rights activists, Western powers and some opposition parties have all ur...

Hinduja Group favours 26% promoters' stake in pvt bank

IndusInd Bank promoter Hinduja Group will get its wish to raise shareholding in the private bank to 26 per cent if the Reserve Bank of India accepts the report of Internal Working Group IWG on the Review of Extant Ownership Guidelines and C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020