Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN: COVID-19 lockdowns slashed pollutants, not CO2 levels

We need a sustained flattening of the curve,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said Monday after releasing the latest edition of the organization's annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin. “The COVID-19 pandemic is not a solution for climate change.” WMO cited estimates from the Global Carbon Project indicating that daily carbon dioxide emissions could have fallen by as much as 17% worldwide during the peak of the lockdown period when people in many countries were forced to stay home.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:47 IST
UN: COVID-19 lockdowns slashed pollutants, not CO2 levels
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A slowdown in industrial activity linked to the coronavirus pandemic has cut emissions of pollutants and heat-trapping greenhouse gases, but hasn't reduced their record levels in the atmosphere, the United Nations weather agency said on Monday. The World Meteorological Organization pointed to a record-setting surge of carbon dioxide emissions in recent years, but warned that any reduction in levels as a result of a pandemic-related industrial slowdown will take years to materialize.

The organization also said this can best be achieved if countries are able to cut their greenhouse gas emissions to zero. "The lockdown-related fall in emissions is just a tiny blip on the long-term graph. We need a sustained flattening of the curve," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said Monday after releasing the latest edition of the organization's annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not a solution for climate change." WMO cited estimates from the Global Carbon Project indicating that daily carbon dioxide emissions could have fallen by as much as 17% worldwide during the peak of the lockdown period when people in many countries were forced to stay home. But figures for the whole year remain unclear, and WMO said preliminary estimates indicate a reduction in annual global emissions of between 4.2% and 7.5%. The lockdown has cut emissions of many pollutants and greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide. But the change in CO2 concentrations - the result of cumulative past and current emissions - is in fact no bigger than the normal year-to-year fluctuations in the carbon cycle and in the amount of carbon being soaked up by vegetation and oceans.

"There has been a slight plateau in the use of carbon, which is a slightly positive thing," Taalas told a video news conference, saying removing it from the atmosphere is "a very slow process." WMO said carbon-dioxide levels spiked again in 2019 to what Taalas called a "record rate of increase," rising to a concentration of 410 parts per million just four years after topping 400 parts per million. Taalas praised efforts by some countries to reach carbon neutrality in coming years.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be as much as 90 effective, giving the worlds fight against the global pandemic a new weapon, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals. The British drugma...

MP: DNA test on Labrador to settle ownership dispute

In what may be a rare occurrence in a dispute over pets, police in Madhya Pradeshs Hoshangabad district plan to subject a Labrador to a DNA test after two people claimed ownership and the dog signaled recognition at both of them. As per pol...

Mexico denies deal made to nab capo in return for ex-defense minister

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday denied that Mexico had agreed to capture a cartel leader for the United States in order to secure the return of ex-defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos from U.S. custody.Reuters report...

Countries shouldn't wait for majority to be vaccinated, need to open borders now: IATA DG

Countries across the world should not wait for the majority of people to be vaccinated against coronavirus and need to open their borders by implementing systematic pre-departure testing, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020