15-year-old girl dead, 5 hurt in fire caused by cylinder blast

A 15-year-old girl died and five others, including an eight-year-old boy, were injured in a fire that erupted after a gas cylinder blast in a 'chawl' here on Tuesday night, civic officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 00:02 IST
A 15-year-old girl died and five others, including an eight-year-old boy, were injured in a fire that erupted after a gas cylinder blast in a 'chawl' here on Tuesday night, civic officials said. The cylinder blast occurred at the 'chawl' (old style tenements) located in the Jarimari area of suburban Sakinaka around 9.30 pm, they said.

According to the officials, four children and two women were injured in the fire triggered by the blast. All of them were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where one of the injured, a 15-year-old girl identified as Almas, was declared 'brought dead' by doctors, they said.

The five injured include three children, among them an eight-year-old boy, and two women, one of them aged 60, they said. A civic official said it was not clear if all the six were from a single family.

They said the fire triggered in the chawl after the cylinder blast was doused around 9.55 pm. According to the officials, the exact cause of the cylinder blast was yet to be ascertained.

