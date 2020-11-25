Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt will reduce coal handling at MPT: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) would be brought down by 50 per cent within a year. "We can cut down dependence on coal at the MPT if mining activity is allowed to resume.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:26 IST
Goa govt will reduce coal handling at MPT: CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) would be brought down by 50 per cent within a year. The CM's remarks came against the backdrop of protests against proposed expansion of the national highway linking Goa to Karnataka and double-tracking of the South Western Railway line.

Protesters have been alleging that these projects were undertaken to help coal companies to transport their cargo from the MPT to their plants in neighbouring Karnataka. "We can cut down dependence on coal at the MPT if mining activity is allowed to resume. There will be no space for coal at the port if iron ore exports resumes. The government is working on replacing coal with other cargo at MPT.

"The government wants to completely stop the handling of coal at MPT, but to start with, it would be reduced by 50 per cent in one year," the CM told reporters.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran records highest daily coronavirus infections of 13,843, TV reports

Iran registered on Wednesday a daily record high of 13,843 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said, pushing the national tally to 894,385 in the Middle Easts worst-hit country. Ministrys spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV tha...

EXPLAINER-When and how will COVID-19 vaccines become available?

Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc have released trial data showing their COVID-19 vaccines to be about 95 effective at preventing the illness, while AstraZeneca Plc this week said its vaccine could be up to 90 effective.If...

U'khand CM assures gang-rape victim's parents of all help to get legal aid

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday assured the parents of a gang-rape and murder victim from Uttarakhand of all support from the state government in their legal battle to get justice. Rawat gave the assurance to the parents o...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1730 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai city in Margao. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-TENNIS-TATA OPEN MSLTA seeks slot for Tata Open Mahara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020