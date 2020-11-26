RSS chief lays stress on conserving water, shunning plastic

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the organisation needs to promote water conservation and tree plantation besides spreading awareness against the use of plastic. RSS members should also perform a greater role during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said and emphasised the need for bolstering social harmony and taking forward service to society with a focus on self employment.

Stating that COVID-19 pandemic has thrown several challenges and brought a change in the social environment, Bhagwat said that Swayamsevaks have to adjust themselves to the changed situation and work more seriously and responsibly. "Our volunteers need to change their work roles and style of functioning," he said at a meeting of the organization, which concluded on Thursday.

During the two-day meeting, top functionaries of RSS from Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands impressed on the volunteers to adapt themselves to the changed environment and work with greater responsibility in view of the pandemic. The RSS chief said that conservation of water forms an important part to protect the environment and awareness must be spread against its misuse in any form.

"We may not be able to create water, but we can definitely promote conservation of water," he said. Similarly, RSS volunteers should spread awareness among people about the need to shun the use of plastic in order to save the environment, Bhagwat said adding that steps should also be taken to ensure largescale plantation to increase green cover.

Expressing concern over increasing air and water pollution as also soil erosion in the country, he said, "Our motto should be to save water, forest, and land from pollution." Bhagwat and other top functionaries laid emphasis on the need to strengthen social harmony and family awakening and said that Indian value system, culture and traditions should be ingrained in people's life. Commending the efforts made by RSS volunteers in providing relief to people and minimizing their hardships during the Covid crisis, Bhagwat said Swayamsevaks should continue the good work with greater vigour.

The RSS chief has no public engagement during his Odisha visit. Apart from reviewing the previous years plan implementation, achievements and sharing of experiences, the meeting also discussed future programs.

As many as 35 top office bearers from the region participated in the meeting. This year the meetings are being held in the respective regions instead of a single gathering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the participants had to undergo COVID-19 tests, precautions such as wearing of masks, physical distancing, and hygiene were strictly followed during the event, sources said.