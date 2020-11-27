Left Menu
Development News Edition

'IEEE Milestone' status for Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope

I appreciate their support, the sense of purpose and genuine enthusiasm towards the common objective," Gupta said, adding the IEEE recognition will provide broader visibility to GMRT at the global level. Harish Mysore, senior director, IEEE (India Operations) said IEEE has recognised 212 milestones all over the world for their scientific and engineering contributions.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:49 IST
'IEEE Milestone' status for Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) near here has received the prestigious 'IEEE Milestone' status that honours significant technical achievements and excellence in unique products, services, seminal papers and patents for th benefit of humanity, authorities from National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) said on Friday. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology in all areas related to electrical and electronics engineering.

As per the NCRA, this is only the third such IEEE Milestone recognition for an Indian contribution. "It is a very proud and special moment, not just for GMRT and NCRA (and theglobal astronomy community), but also for the science and technology fraternity in the country, to see a modern, made in India facility earn this international recognition," Professor Yashwant Gupta, NCRA centre director, said at a press conference.

He said this was a fitting tribute to late Prof Govind Swarup, who was the driving force behind GMRT. "It was fantastic to work with colleagues from IEEE on this project. I appreciate their support, the sense of purpose and genuine enthusiasm towards the common objective," Gupta said, adding the IEEE recognition will provide broader visibility to GMRT at the global level.

Harish Mysore, senior director, IEEE (India Operations) said IEEE has recognised 212 milestones all over the world for their scientific and engineering contributions. "The GMRT is the third IEEE Milestone in India. It not only recognises contributions of scientists and engineers of India, but also helps attract young talent towards fundamental science and engineering," he added.

The previous two Indian IEEE milestones (recognized in 2012) were for pioneering work by Sir JC Bose in 1895 to demonstrate the generation and reception of radio waves, and for the Nobel prize-winning discovery by Sir CV Raman in 1928, Mysore informed. The GMRT is among the largest and most sensitive low- frequency radio observatories in the world. It is operated by Pune-based NCRA, which is part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai.

It consists of an array of 30 antennas of 45 metre diameter each with sophisticated electronics and computing for processing data. The GMRT was proposed in the late 1980s, built and made operational during the 1990s, and opened for use by the global astronomy community in 2002.

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Patnaik announces SIT to probe kidnapping and murder of 5-year-old girl

With Odisha Assembly failing to transact any business for the second consecutive day due to noisy protests by the opposition BJP and Congress over the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday a...

Suicide bomber kills six in Mogadishu ice-cream parlour

A suicide bomber blew himself up in an ice-cream parlour in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing six people and wounding eight, an official said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, but the Islamist in...

French coronavirus infections slow again as more shops prepare to open

The rate of new coronavirus infections slowed again in France on Friday, the day before shops can resume selling non-essential goods, health ministry data showed.The number of daily new infections fell to 12,459, compared to 13,563 on Thurs...

'Mumkin': Youth livelihood programme launched in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a youth livelihood programme Mumkin by distributing subsidized small commercial vehicles among 10 young beneficiaries across the Union Territory. The Union Territory administratio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020