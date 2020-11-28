AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Amaravati, Nov 28 (PTI): The state-owned Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has lined up projects worth Rs 202 crore for development so as to attract more tourists. The state Cabinet, which met here on Friday, approved the APTDCs proposal for securing a Rs 142 crore loan from banks to develop tourism infrastructure, including hotels, at various destinations.

The corporation will spend the balance Rs 60 crore from its internal resources. AP Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava told PTI here on Saturday that eco-resorts would be developed at Lambasingi, which was becoming immensely popular as 'Andhra Ooty' in the tribal region of Visakhapatnam district.

Eco-resorts would also be developed at Maredumilli and Jagithpalli while a Tribal HAAT and Drive-in restaurant at Araku, the picturesque valley thats one of the most famous tourist attractions in the state. "APTDC has also drawn up plans to undertake high impact projects like a ropeway and development of Water Tourism at Gandikota in Kadapa district, known as the Grand Canyon of India.

The YSR Memorial will be developed at Kadapa and a MICE Centre at Kovvuru in West Godavari district," Rajat Bhargava said. The Special Chief Secretary said the new works proposed were critical from a tourism point of view as AP has improved its ranking as the best performing state.

The most popular tourist locations like Araku and Horsley Hills have seen a rapid increase in footfalls and contributed to the local development, aided by the initiatives of APTDC, Rajat Bhargava pointed out. "We are developing our infrastructure so that the (tourism) eco-system we built in these places can be sustained and also boost the APTDCs revenues," he added.

Refurbishing the 36 hotels and resorts being operated by the APTDC across the state is also part of the overall infrastructure development plan, according to Rajat Bhargava.